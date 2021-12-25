Arnold Schwarzenegger Gifts Christmas to Remember With Personal Donation to Homeless LA Veterans

Arnold Schwarzenegger made Christmas special for Los Angeles area homeless veterans on Thursday. The Conan The Barbarian and Terminator star posted to Twitter to celebrate his donation of 25 “tiny homes” to the vets, all while sharing some positivity for the season with his fans.

“This is what Christmas is all about. All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter. “It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else.”

"This is the greatest Christmas gift!” @Schwarzenegger donates 25 tiny homes to homeless vets at the VA in West LA.



For the first time in a long time, these vets are now off the streets.



Watch @TheIssueIsShow for an exclusive tour & interview w Arnold & @PSchwarzenegger pic.twitter.com/qaHkNpJ4Gj — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) December 24, 2021

The actor and former governor had posted about the situation with homeless veterans in Los Angeles in the past, with a housing problem that continues to grow and strain the large homeless population in the city. While this likely is a small dent in that issue, it is a benefit to those seeking a roof over their heads this time of year.

Schwarzenegger provided the $250,000 for the homes and partnered with Village for Vets to make the houses a reality. “[Want] to thank [VillageforVets] for arranging the homes, [SecVetAffairs], [AMVETSHQ] and everyone who talked with us and worked with us and made this possible. We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem,” the former governor shared.

Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes. pic.twitter.com/2mHKfoZ65V — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) December 24, 2021

Photos from the event show Schwarzenegger greeting and meeting the veterans moving into the homes, while also getting a peek inside himself at what was offered with the tiny homes. According to Deadline, veterans make up around 4,000 of Los Angeles’ 66,400 unhoused, which they add is likely a low estimate due to the COVID pandemic delaying the annual Homeless Services Authority census.

Responses to Schwarzenegger’s act and the efforts that made it possible are full of praise, while some apparently decided to complain though the only people mentioning this were folks complaining about the complaints. “To any and all complaining about what isn’t right or what could have been done different or better,” one user wrote. “Today someone has shelter they didn’t have yesterday the end.”