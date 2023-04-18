Armie Hammer Sexual Assault Allegations Under Review by Los Angeles Prosecutors

Some of the allegations against actor Armie Hammer are now going through the legal system for the first time. On Monday, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed that they are reviewing the case, but there's no telling whether any charges will be pressed. It's not clear which case the DA is considering either, although one case filed in February of 2021 seems to be a top contender.

"I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA. The matter is currently under review," said the D.A.'s communications director Tiffiny Blackwell in a statement published by CNN. Hammer has been accused of abusing several ex-girlfriends and was the subject of a docu-series on Discovery+. So far, the actor has denied all the allegations against him, but the fallout has already crippled his acting career. Now it may have even more dire consequences.

Only one case against Hammer has a legal paper trail so far, and some are speculating that it's the one the D.A. was referring to this week. In March of 2021, attorney Gloria Allred announced that she was representing a 24-year-old client identified only as Effie. Effie claimed to have had an on-and-off relationship with Hammer from 2016 to 2020 and that he had been abusive for much of that time. Her legal complaint related to a specific incident on April 24, 2017 when she said that Hammer sexually assaulted her for over four hours in Los Angeles, California.

Effie did give a statement to CNN on Monday as well. She said: "I am severely traumatized by Armie. I feel disgusted that he's not taking accountability for what he did to me, and that he's resorted to attacking me. Armie has no remorse. He continues to cause pain, and I don't think he's changed at all."

Still, Effie's case may not necessarily be the one the D.A. referred to on Monday. There are several other women who have come forward publicly to accuse Hammer of physical and sexual abuse. Since he lived and worked in L.A. for so long, any of those cases could plausibly fall under the LAPD's jurisdiction.

Hammer has repeatedly claimed that he had prior consent for all the sexual encounters described by his accusers. However, his exes say that he intentionally obscures his abuse in the language of BDSM fetishes to get away with it. The documentary, House of Hammer, even called in BDSM experts to analyze Hammer's alleged behavior from an inside perspective.

Hammer has not commented publicly on Monday's news of a building case against him. It's unclear if or when the case will move forward or what the consequences could be.