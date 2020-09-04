Armie Hammer Reportedly Dating Rumer Willis Following Divorce From Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer is reportedly dating Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, following his breakup from wife Elizabeth Chambers. The two stars were photographed together in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Hammer and Chambers announced plans to get a divorce in July after 10 years of marriage. They are parents to two children, Harper Grace, 5, and Ford, 3.

Hammer, 34, and Willis, 32, were seen walking arm in arm after getting breakfast at the Dialog Cage in West Hollywood, reports Entertainment Tonight. A source said the two seemed "happy ad very familiar" with one another. They ate together for an hour. "They blended in with their masks on, and had their arms around each other closely while walking," the source explained.

Another source told ET the two met through mutual friends and have a "very casual" relationship. Neither of them is ready to begin a serious relationship and are "just enjoying each other's company," according to the source. Hammer still has the "utmost respect" for Chambers and does not want to hurt her, the source said.

The Call Me By Your Name actor and Chambers, a TV host and BIRD Bakery CEO, announced plans to divorce on July 10 by sharing the same statement on their Instagram pages. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the former couple wrote. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority." The two asked for privacy in the interest of their children.

There does not appear to be any animosity between the couple, as Chambers publicly wished Hammer a happy birthday in her Instagram Stories last month. On Aug. 28, Hammer's 34th birthday, the actor told fans he is living with a friend after the split. "He has been such a good friend (and boss) and has been the most supportive friend anyone could ever ask for," Hammer wrote. "Today might be my birthday, but I just wanna say thank you to [Ashton Ramsey] and say I love you, dude." Meanwhile, Chambers shared a photo of their children before their first day of school in the Cayman Islands on Wednesday.

Willis and Hammer have not commented on the rumors. Willis, who won Dancing with the Stars in 2015, was recently seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 9-1-1. She recently shared photos from a shoot she did for the first anniversary of SKIMS, the lingerie brand founded by Kim Kardashian West.