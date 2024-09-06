Kevin Costner's Close Friends Reportedly Pushing Him to Date Sandra Bullock

Move over Jewel, Sandra Bullock may be the next lady in Kevin Costner's life, at least if his friends have their way. Per a new report from Radar Online, a source says The Bodyguard actor's friends want him to give The Blind Side actress a shot at love. Bullock, 60, has been single since the death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall in August 2023. He died after a three-year battle with ALS. For his part, Costner went through a bitter divorce and financial battle with his ex, Christine. He's since been linked to singer Jewel but insisted their relationship was platonic. Is Bullock the one for him? Pals think so.

"Kevin and everybody around him know that a relationship with Sandra would solve a lot of problems for him," a source reportedly told the tabloid. "Sandra is a naturally humble person who has never considered herself to be a 'hot girl'. But Kevin loves that he's still a sex symbol against all odds and was really soaking up the spotlight in Cannes earlier this year with the red carpets and photo shoots."

The source added of the Horizon star: "Still, he's turning 70 next year and he doesn't have a long-term partner. He's got his his older daughters, who are utterly devoted to him, but that's not enough. He likes living with a woman."

Costner, 65, was reportedly blindsided when ex-wife filed for divorce in May 2023. The two had been married for 18 years and share three children. They fought intensely over her initial desired settlement. Bullock nor Costner have addressed the rumors.

Both Jewel and Costner shared words of admiration for one another regarding the rumors of their romance. In an interview with Elle, Jewel slightly addresses the rumored relationship, saying, "He's a great person," she told the outlet. "The public fascination is intense for sure."