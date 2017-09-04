Ariel Winter Twerks in Daisy Dukes With New Instagram Video

Ariel Winter recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself rocking a pair of Daisy Dukes and twerking.

Storage units be like @lilkimthequeenbee Also…people have a little humor…it’s supposed to be FUNNY. A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

In the video, Winter is seen walking down a hallway with some others when she stops abrupty and starts twerking. Part of her caption on the video read, “people have a little humor…it’s supposed to be FUNNY.”

While it is unclear from the comments if she received backlash, the 19-year-old is no stranger to humorless fans. She recently fired back at critics who gave her a difficult time about another photo she posted to Instagram.

In the photo, the young actress was wearing a lacy top and a pair of short shorts. But it set off a chain of criticism from her followers.

Responding, Winter wrote on Twitter, “Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts.”

She continued, “It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone.”

Winter has dealt with fashion and body shame critics in the past, so she shot back, “I’m not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I’m a normal girl. Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine.”

The 19-year-old also took up the defense of other girls who’ve suffered unsolicited criticism.

“Please leave young women alone. We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays,” she said.

“Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!! Rant over!” she exclaimed.