Ariel Winter Sparkles in Daisy Duke Shorts and Tube Top

Modern Family star Ariel Winter posted another dazzling Instagram video and this time, she really sparkles.

The brief clip shows the 20-year-old wearing a shiny, silver-colored tube top, with glittery and torn Daisy Duke short shorts. The caption included a waving emoji and the hugging emoji.

Winter also tagged makeup artist and photographer Robin Black, makeup artist Ashley K. Holm, hairstylist Clyde Haygood, celebrity stylist Christina Joy Pacelli and the public relations firm Imprint. Pacelli also shared the video, noting it was taken during Winter’s photo shoot for Sara Al-Saud’s Death By Dolls fashion line.

The video scored positive reviews from Winter’s fans on Instagram.

“Wow, you are stunning,” one person wrote.

“You are such a beautiful young lady. I just believe that the bright red lipstick draws too much attention from the rest of your face,” one critic wrote.

“You should totally wear this on Modern Family,” another wrote.

Winter has been acting since she was 4-years-old, and has played Alex Dunphy on ABC‘s Modern Family since the series started. She has four Screen Actors Guild Awards as a member of the hit show’s cast.

However, she has attracted more attention lately off the set of Modern Family thanks to her racy Instagram photos and videos. Winter is dating actor Levi Meaden. According to the Daily Mail, the two were spotted together in Los Angeles on Friday. They have been dating since November 2017.

Winter also struggled through a family drama that dominated tabloids due to a dispute with her mother. In May 2015, Winter said she was officially emancipated. While she has distanced herself from her mother, who she has accused of being abusive, she posted a picture with her father, Glenn Workman, in December.

“Ariel is growing up online, on TV, in the public eye,” Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2017. “Just like Alex, she’s trying to find her equilibrium, find out who she is.”

Critics have questioned her revealing Instagram photos, but Winter says it is a way for her to embrace her own body.

“If you want to wear a short skirt and show your body like I do, it doesn’t mean you’re a whore. And it doesn’t mean you’re not one,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “People call me stupid because I post photos of my butt when the real thing is, I love my butt. I love butts! Why stifle yourself because other people can’t handle it?”

