Ariel Winter and New Boyfriend Luke Benward Get Cozy on Set of Their New Project

✖

Ariel Winter and her new boyfriend Luke Benward may be hard at work on their latest project, but not even that is stopping them from showing a little PDA. As the couple wrapped work on the new title, they celebrated the moment by cozying up on set, the Modern Family alum taking to Instagram to mark the occasion and shower Benward with praise.

Sharing a photo of herself and Benward locked in an embrace, Winter gushed over her new beau and his latest accomplishment: having the title of both director and producer and their second project together. Starting off the post with "YEAHHH BABYYYYYYYY," the actress wrote that she is "so proud of you and so honored to be your partner in all things." Winter, who shared the snap with her 4.5 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, also revealed that the photo was taken "this weekend while working on our second project together, but this time, Luke wrapped as a producer AND the director!!!!!!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Oct 28, 2020 at 11:20am PDT

"Such an amazing director and an even more amazing person. Watching you create is somethin' special and I know this is just the beginning," the actress continued. "Can't wait to keep growing, building, creating and achieving together. I love you cozer [bear]!"

The post drew plenty of comments from fans in love with Winter and Benward's relationship, one person writing that they "make a great team" while another commented, "I love this couple." Winter and Benward were first linked in December 2019, just weeks after the actress ended things with her former boyfriend, Levi Meaden, after having dated for almost three years. They were spotted together with friends at Delilah in West Hollywood, with a source confirming to Us Weekly in January 2020 that Winter and Benward were "definitely dating."

"Ariel is really happy with Luke and thinks he is a great match for her," the source told the outlet. "She loves his energy and charisma and feels very comfortable around him. Ariel is trying to keep her relationship with Luke somewhat private and isn't telling a ton of people that they’re dating, but they are."

The couple, however, did not confirm that they were more than just friends until several days later. In mid-January, Winter subtly made their relationship Instagram official when she reposted a clip from one of her friends to her Instagram Story showing her and Benward riding in the back of a golf cart together, holding each other close. Since then, they haven’t shied away from showcasing their romance on social media.