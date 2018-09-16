Ariel Winter Shades Iggy Azalea for Her Eminem Comments

Ariel Winter couldn’t help but call the kettle black after hearing of Iggy Azalea’s criticism of Eminem’s latest Machine Gun Kelly diss track.

The actress took to Twitter to comment on Azalea calling Eminem’s bars on new Kelly diss track “Killshot” lazy, a comment made after Eminem mentioned Azalea on the song.

On the new track released Friday, Eminem compares Kelly’s eventual legacy to pop stars such as Taylor Swift and Azalea, or other rappers like Ja Rule and Benzino.

“You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggie, no Jay,” Eminem raps. “Next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy ho, you about to really blow / Kelly, they’ll be putting your name / Next to Ja, next to Benzino—die, motherf—er!”

Upon hearing the song, Azalea dissed Eminem via Twitter, throwing a dig at his rap skills.

“Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars,” Azalea wrote, clearly referring to “Killshot.”

Winter must have seen Azalea’s response later, as she tweeted out to her followers a message that was pointed at Azalea, without actually mentioning her.

Is she seriously calling out Eminem for having “lazy” bars…….awkward because…I mean… pic.twitter.com/Yi5XjJIrmR — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) September 15, 2018

“Is she seriously calling out Eminem for having “lazy” bars…….awkward because…I mean…” Winter wrote on the tweet, also posting a gif including a lot of question marks and featuring Azalea’s ex-boyfriend Nick Young.

Fans of the Modern Family star commented on the tweet, certifying Winter’s tweet as valid.

“Em’s ‘lazy’ bars are better than her whole body of work…” one user wrote.

“She can critique all she wants but if she is using the term ‘lazy’ to describe Em’s bars she is either hating just to hate or is as whack of a ‘rapper’ as most think she is. One thing the mans lyrics aren’t is ‘lazy,’ another one commented.

“Yeah no shit…. Nothing about his flow, writing, and rhyme skills is lazy… She’s just mad she got called a ho,” a third user reasoned.

“Killshot” is part of a longstanding feud between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly, who replied to the “Lose Yourself” rapper’s initial diss on his new album Kamikaze with the now infamous song, “Rap Devil.”

Azalea has not responded to Winter’s diss as of yet, with her latest tweet relating to her upcoming tour.

Winter will be seen next in the upcoming new season of comedy series Modern Family, which is expected to premiere Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.