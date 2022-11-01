Ariel Winter Hilariously Fails Through Her Workout on TikTok

Ariel Winter is showing off her gym skills and revealing a hilarious workout on TikTok. In a recent post, the former Modern Family star is going hard on a weight machine, seemingly pulling up some heavy pounds with ease. As the camera pans, we see that Winter actually has no weights attached, and is just pulling on the bar that holds the weights. The whole clip is made even funnier by the use of Britney Spears' classic hit, "Work B—" as Winter's motivation music.

Winter is most well-known for her time on Modern Family, a beloved sitcom that ended its iconic 11-season at ABC run more than two years ago. Earlier this year, PopCulture.com had the chance to speak with Winter — during press interviews for the video game The Quarry, which she appears in— and she dished on the chances of the Modern Family cast getting back together for a new show or project. "Obviously, we'd all love to get back to work and work together again, that would be awesome, but I do think that where the story ended was perfect for the show," Winter said. "I think that it would need to be a spinoff of the show, like where the characters are now."

The actress continued, "Because I think a continuation of where we left off would be difficult. We've all gotten older and people are used to seeing that and I don't know if a reboot would particularly work, but you never know. You never know. Time passes and things go on. I mean, I think we'd all be interested in a spinoff or just in general, something to be able to bring back the show that we love so much and loved working on." The actress then confessed, "But I don't know if that will happen. You never know, really. You never know. I think everyone, when it was ending, we were like, 'OK, this is it and that's OK. We're sad, obviously. We loved working here and loved working with each other, but we had a great run. We had a great time and now we get to end it on a great note that feels right.'"

Winter then went on to add, "Some shows go on for too long and I get it, they love making their show and the show is awesome. But, sometimes the stories run out and we didn't want to be that. We wanted to end it where people were like, 'All right, we feel everything's buttoned up and awesome and yes, we miss the show, but that was a good time.'"