Ariel Winter Spotted In Cheeky Daisy Dukes

Ariel Winter put on a cheeky display in a pair of Daisy Duke shorts as she hit the town on Tuesday. The Modern Family star was spotted in Beverly Hills as she enjoyed a little retail therapy while wearing the eye-catching bottoms.

The photos that surfaced on the Internet on Wednesday show the 19-year-old actress rocking denim cutoffs that left almost nothing to the imagination in regards to her derriere. Ariel paired the bottoms with a brown crop top and let her flaming red locks cascade down her back.

Winter was spotted by photographers as she hit the celeb hot spot Planet Blue. She appeared to be embarrassed by the paparazzi blowing her cover as she shielded her face with a bag. See the pics of Ariel Winter in Daisy Dukes here.

This isn’t the first time this week that Ariel Winter has made headlines for showing off her daring fashion sense. On Monday, she donned a skimpy ensemble that featured a floral skirt and a backless turtleneck crop top during a sunny outing in Los Angeles.

Judging by her latest social media posts and recent public outings, Ariel Winter appears to be totally confident in her appearance. However, she opened up during an interview with Refinery29 about not always being comfortable in her own skin at all times.

“It’s hard to be positive about your body all the time. I know because I’m honest about my insecurities that people think I’m 100% positive about my body all the time, but I’m not,” she said. “I get really uncomfortable, too. I just remind myself that this is the body I was given. This is who I am.”

When the Dog Years actress isn’t whipping the paparazzi into a frenzy, she has been busy spending time with her 29-year-old actor beau, Levi Meaden. Winter has been slammed by some of her haters for living with Meaden, who is 10 years her senior, but she seems unfazed by the criticism.

“I’m happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say,” Winter said. “I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend.”

She continued by saying: “There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy. But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great.”

Winter also gushed about Levi and the way he treats even when she isn’t having one of her best moments.

“I have to say he is the most incredible person I’ve ever met and that I’m so lucky to be with him,” Winter said. “He’s always complimenting me and making me feel special and beautiful.”

She continued by saying: “We went grocery shopping today, and I was in, like, a weird T-shirt that I kind of hate and my semi-pajama pants, and he still took the time to tell me that I look pretty. Even when I do feel bad about myself, he’s just there to support me and pick me back up when I’m feeling down.”

