Ariel Winter Posts Creepy Photo With Veil Over Her Head

Like many of us, Ariel Winter isn’t a fan of Mondays, as evidenced by her latest Instagram post. On Dec. 3, the Modern Family star shared a photo of herself sitting in a makeup chair with fabric over her head, proclaiming that she was “hiding.”

“hiding from Monday morning like [eye emoji],” she wrote, adding the hashtag #mood.

Justin Mikita, who is married to Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, jokingly commented, “What is happening here,” to which Winter responded, “truly no idea.”

In the snap, Winter was wearing a white tank top, white plaid shorts and gold pointed heels, prompting SiriusXM host Gabrielle Symon to comment, “You so hot !!! Dem legs!!”

Winter made headlines earlier this year for a rapid weight loss, which she explained was an unanticipated result of switching the antidepressant medication she was on. Speaking to Women’s Health in October, the 21-year-old shared that her weight loss was unintentional and that she felt like her new medication “turned back on my metabolism.”

“I didn’t change my antidepressants because I wanted to lose weight, I’d just accepted it and it was fine,” she said. “I got inspired to actually find a medication that helped me as a person and did all the things I wanted it to do.”

“When I changed meds, and started feeling better about myself mentally, losing weight was helpful because it made me feel like I wasn’t just stuck,” Winter added. “I hate being stuck anywhere in life.”

After fans began noticing her weight loss, the actress received a number of negative comments, some of which she replied sarcastically to on Instagram.

“Yup…I dropped 30 bodies of water so fast…,” she told one person. “And yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous antidepressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision, but she stands by it.”

Winter explained to Women’s Health that she ultimately decided to change her social media habits after noticing that she spent more time responding to negative comments than positive ones.

“It’s hard not to because I’m a feisty person, nobody likes being treated that way,” she said.

