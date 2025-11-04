Ariana Grande’s Plane Suffers ‘Safety Issue’ en Route to ‘Wicked: For Good’ Premiere

Ariana Grande is “heartbroken” after a “safety issue” with her plane will keep her from attending the Brazilian premiere of her film Wicked: For Good.

The singer and actress, 32, broke the news to her Brazilian fans late Monday on her Instagram Story, writing in a message that she “can’t believe this is happening” and is “beyond devastated to be sending this message.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A few hours ago, my team and i had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue,” Grande continued. Because the plane would not be able to take off until Tuesday at 11 a.m., the star would not be able to attend the São Paulo premiere date as intended.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

“My team and Universal have tried every single thing possible to fix this,” wrote Grande. “We’ve searched every other flight, overnight, early morning, connecting flights, commercial and also private options and absolutely nothing was available or possible that would get us there in time.”

While there could be a “private option,” Grande explained that “there is a permit necessary in order to fly from here that takes time to attain.”

“I am so heartbroken that i’m unable to be there with you all,” the Grammy winner continued. “We sincerely tried everything we could and i apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

Grande concluded her message by asking her Brazilian fans to “please shower my incredible castmates with all of the love” that she wished she “could be showering you with and have the most beautiful celebration,” before signing off, “And again, i am so, so very sorry.”

(Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic)

Grande previously attended a screening for the Wicked sequel on Oct. 28 in New York City, telling attendees that the Broadway film adaptation was done with “so much love and respect for all of you who have done, and still do, eight shows a week of this.”

“We love you, we share this with you. You’re a part of this. It’s an honor to be here and share it with you first,” she continued. “I’m so excited and grateful.”

Grande is joined by fellow star Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good, in addition to Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James.

Wicked: For Good premieres in theaters on Nov. 21.