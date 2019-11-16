Ariana Grande Unveils New Tattoos Covering Her Hands

Ariana Grande found a new way to show her love for her dogs. The “7 Rings” singer got her dog Toulouse’s name tattooed across her knuckles. Grande also showed off more tattoos covering her right hand, including a crescent moon and the planet Saturn.

The 26-year-old singer published a series of Instagram Story posts on Thursday afternoon, beginning with a teaser.

“Excited to tell you about something special I’m putting up on my website tomorrow A.M. for the holidays,” she wrote under two black and white selfies.

Next, Grande shared a selfie with her hand up, revealing the name “Toulouse” written across her knuckles. “Newest addition to my glove,” she wrote and tagged tattoo artist Mira Mariah, reports AOL.com.

Aside from Toulouse being a city in France, Toulouse is the name of one of her dogs. Toulouse also co-starred in Grande’s Vogue August 2019 cover photo.

In another Instagram Story post, Grande shared the rest of her new hand tattoos, adding, “And some more leaves and a Saturn.”

It’s not clear if all the hand tattoos are permanent, but Grande does have a history of getting hand tattoos. After she and Pete Davidson got engaged in June 2018, the two got “H2GKMO” (short for “Honest to God, knock me out”) on their hands.

Grande also has several tattoos on her fingers, including a heart and cloud. She also has “baby doll” tattooed on the inside of her right middle finger. She also had Davidson’s name tattooed onto one of her fingers, but it was later covered by a dark heart.

Davidson and Grande split in October 2018 and has been linked to Mikey Foster. As for Davidson, he has dated Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber since the split.

Grande is now on the last leg of her Sweetener tour, but she recently had fans looking back at an obscure corner of her career. On Nov. 9, Grande referenced her 2015 EP Christmas & Chill, writing, “love y’all so much u have no idea. pls have so much fun and sing your hearts out to christmas n chill bc no one on earth bought it or has heard it or will know what’s happening.”

As Vulture notes, that tweet sent the EP to the top of the iTunes charts, even passing Grande’s most recent album, Thank U, Next. After hearing about its sudden success, Grande could not stop tweeting about it.

“Oh my god. my favorite body of work. she is rising from the dead ! thank u new listeners of christmas n chill and hello everyone that is just now discovering it. i’m so happy,” she wrote.

Christmas & Chill includes six original tracks about the holiday. It was her second Christmas EP, following 2013’s Christmas Kisses. That four-track collection included covers of two Christmas standards and two holiday originals.

