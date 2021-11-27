Ariana Grande Treats Her ‘The Voice’ Team Members to Friendly Thanksgiving Meal

Ariana Grande hosted her remaining Season 21 The Voice team members for a Thanksgiving meal. Holly Forbes, along with Jim and Sasha Allen were invited to join the pop singer for her family’s dinner.

The singer shared a video of the trio on her Instagram story engaging in a singalong of hits featuring “Help” by The Beatles, and “FourFiveSeconds” by Kanye West, Paul McCartney, and Rihanna –– which the group performed earlier for the show’s live Top 10 results episode.

Sasha reshared the story on his Instagram account, adding with it a few candid selfies with his coach’s dog, Toulouse. The father and son pair were almost eliminated from the show last week but was kept safe from being let go following an emotional moment with their coach. Sasha shared a touching post thanking Grande for her mentorship and coaching on Instagram.

“It all became so much more than a tv show when you entered our lives, and this whole new world that we’ve found ourselves in feels so much brighter with you in it,” he began writing. “People like you are so few and far between, truly. u r a brilliant mentor, the sweetest friend, and idk how all of these beautiful things fell into place but!!! ??! thank god they did; and thank u, for everything,.. you have such a special soul. we love you dearly.”

Grande responded in the comments section. “THANK GOD for you both and for this cosmic collision. goodness…see you at rehearsal in five minutes, next week is going to be so beautiful and sick. ok love you both.”

Grande brought in the holiday with her new husband Dalton Gomez. Her ex, Pete Davidson, has been seen spending some time with Kim Kardashian. To which, the “Thank U, Next” singer has shown her support. “Yes, Ariana was head over heels for Pete when they were together, but she has moved on since then and found love with husband, Dalton Gomez,” the insider adds. “So, there are no jealousy issues over Pete and Kim being an item. She says it’s great to see Pete in such a good place and so happy and thinks that they make a super cute couple.”