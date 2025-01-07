Ariana Grande Thanks Botox and Fillers While Accepting Award

There’s no shame in Ariana Grande’s game. The Wicked actress got candid and acknowledged a few cosmetic procedures. The revelation came when Grande’s friend and colleague Jennifer Coolidge spoke about her youthful appearance while presenting the 31-year-old singer and actress with the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s rising star award on December 3. “I don’t want to argue with the Palm Springs power gays or their little 19-year-old handsome dates but I just thought rising star? Hasn’t Ariana Grande already risen?” Coolidge asked, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Coolidge continued, “I mean, the girl’s barely 30 and it feels like she’s been famous since the Eisenhower administration. I do have a theory about Ariana: She’s actually a very old person and she just has really good skin. She could be, like, 90 years old, who knows?”

Grande got in on the jokes and sprinkled in some truth of her own during her acceptance speech. “I’ve been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I’d be hearing the words ‘rising star’ again, so I want to start by thanking my good friends Botox and Juvederm,” she said. “I thought I’d be hearing ‘slightly withering star’ or ‘drooping star’ by now, so thank you.”

Grande previously spoke about her procedures with Vanity Fair in October 2024. “I’ve had fillers in various places and Botox, but I stopped, like, four years ago…and that is the extent.”

According to Mayo Clinic, botox injections are “shots that use a toxin to prevent a muscle from moving for a limited time” and is used to smooth wrinkles on the face. Botox can also treat neck spasms, sweating, overactive bladder, lazy eye and other conditions and prevent or help migraines.

Cosmopolitan notes that fillers is “an umbrella term that refers to substances injected beneath the skin into specific areas of the face, such as your lips, cheeks, under-eyes, chin, etc., to increase volume. That means they can plump thin lips, soften wrinkles, and enhance facial symmetry, boost shallow contours, and improve the appearance of indented or pitted acne scars.”