‘Wicked’: Universal Addresses Pay Disparity Rumor About Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Universal Pictures is speaking out on reports of a $14 million pay disparity between Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Earlier today, reports surfaced with alleged insiders alleging that the “Thank U Next” singer was paid $15 million for her role as Glinda the Good Witch, while Broadway sensation Erivo who starred as Elphaba was paid just $1 million for her role. A source cited their respective net worths as the potential reason. But in a statement today by the film studio, they shot it down.

“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder. The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked,” a Universal spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Other sources familiar with the situation also told THR that the actresses were paid the same for their work on the movie musical from director Jon M. Chu, who waited 20 years to bring the musical to the big screen.

Since its release on November 22, the film has broken box office records and continues to soar daily in ticket sales. It earned a record-breaking $15.8 million on Monday for a musical, trumping 2019’s Frozen 2‘s $12.7 million. Wicked earned over $160 million in its opening weekend globally, the highest in history for any musical film’s opening weekend. The film has been praised by audiences and critics alike.

The second Wicked installment is due out Nov. 21, 2025. “We found that that room was necessary,” Chu previously explained to THR of splitting up the movie, noting there was too much to fit into one production. “I think we found a beautiful balance in it.”