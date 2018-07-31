Ariana Grande Returns to Social Media With 2 New Photos

After recently taking a self-imposed break from Instagram and Twitter, Ariana Grande returned to the platforms on Sunday with two new photos after a brief absence.

The first image was a classic mirror selfie, with the songstress posing in a white crop top and her signature ponytail as she held her phone in front of her face.

Grande captioned the snap with a lyric from her recent collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “Bed,” writing, “pretty little body it look betta on you.”

🛸 pretty little body it look betta on you pic.twitter.com/rLNqntqCtU — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 29, 2018

Her second photo featured fiancé, Pete Davidson, with the two cuddling up as Grande sat on the comedian’s lap wearing a pair of her signature cat ears.

She captioned that photo with a simple heart emoji and a ring, making it clear that the two are still going strong after the whirlwind start to their romance.

On Monday, she followed those snaps with a close-up image of her face painted for her recent “God Is a Woman” music video.

Grande quoted that snap with a line from the song, writing, “see if u deserve what comes next.”

Sharing the same image on Twitter, she wrote, “hello i love u.”

hello i love u pic.twitter.com/2YY6pWN6XV — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 30, 2018

The 25-year-old followed that with a Q&A with fans, replying to tweets on multiple subjects, including why she changed the name of an interlude on her upcoming album from “Pete” to “Pete Davidson.”

“I like the way it looks I love his name and I love him music lasts forever,” Grande responded. “It’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so I want my love for him and how I feel to be a part of that.”

i like the way it looks

i love his name and i love him

music lasts forever. it’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so i want my love for him and how i feel to be a part of that — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 30, 2018

Both Grande and Davidson had announced that they would be taking a break from social media last week, with Davidson deleting all of his photos on Instagram and Grande disabling her comments on the app.

She then headed to Snapchat, confirming the news to a fan on Twitter.

“I’m prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little,” she wrote. “just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative s— that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly. promised i’d always tell you. i love u sm ! be well & happy.”

yeh ! i’m prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little. just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative shit that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly. promised i’d always tell you. i love u sm ! be well & happy — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 23, 2018

Davidson also shared his own reasons for leaving the platform.

“No there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything,” he explained in an Instagram Story. “I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f—ing lit.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Dia Dipasupil