Ariana Grande Reacts to Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers’ Halloween Costume

Hailie Jade Mathers’ Ariana Grande-inspired Halloween costume got a seal of approval from Ari herself after earning praise from fans for being so spot-on! Rapper Eminem’s daughter, 23, channeled the singer’s classic ensemble with a flannel mini-dress, over-the-knee boots and high ponytail, capped off with a lollipop posed sassily near her mouth. Tagging Grande and adding seven ring emojis in the caption in reference to her song “7 Rings”, it was clear which pop singer Mathers was trying to emulate, and even earned a response from the star herself — a black heart and the same ring emoji.

Her less famous followers were blown away by the look as well.

“When I saw your story post from the other day I legit thought it was Ariana for a second…you rocked this costume,” one wrote, as another added, “How to: dressing as Ariana Grande and actually looking better than her.”

“[Oh my God] IS THAT ARIANA ??!?!?!?” a third wrote, gassing her up.

Mathers has become quite the influencer after her childhood in the spotlight, racking up more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram. As for her longterm plans, Mathers gave a vague update to her fans in a 2018 interview with The Daily Mail.

As far as after-college plans, she said she was “not sure yet,” adding, “It’s kind of up in the air, still.” That didn’t mean she didn’t have her eye on influencer and modeling work, saying she was being approached by “companies who work with” fashion magazines already.

She also hinted she was still “very close” with her father, real name Marshall Mathers, but did not elaborate any further on their complicated relationship.

Eminem has apologized in the past for putting his daughter’s life in the public eye so early, especially when it comes to his fights with her mother. In his song “Castle,” Eminem raps, “I’ve said your name but always tried to hide your face. This game is crazy, I wanted to claim my love for you, but dang I never knew it’d be like this, if I did I wouldn’t have done it.”

“You ain’t asked for none of this s—, now you’re being punished?” he adds. “Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public. I can’t stomach, they can take this fame back, I don’t want it.”

