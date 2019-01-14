Ariana Grande Debuts Pokemon Tattoo After Admitting to Playing Game for ’15 Hours’

Ariana Grande has some new ink!

The 25-year-old revealed a new addition to her collection on Sunday night, using her Instagram Story to show her followers that she decided to mark her love for Pokémon in permanent form by getting a tattoo of the Pokémon Eevee on her upper arm.

Crediting the ink to artist Kane Navasard, Grande wrote, “I’ve wanted this for so long. thank u sm.”

Navasard responded and wrote, “Fits you well.”

Earlier that day, Grande had shared on Twitter that she had spent her day off playing Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee after a fan had asked her what games she had on her Nintendo Switch.

“honestly. yesterday i had a day off and i played pokémon let’s go eevee for fifteen hours,” she replied. “honestly.”

Eevee isn’t Grande’s first tattoo — the Florida native has at least 20 pieces of ink that she’s accumulated over the years.

She also got several tattoos with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, including the word “Pete” on her ring finger she has since covered with a heart. She also got the badge number of Davidson’s late firefighter father inked on her foot, which she has since covered up with the name of her late ex Mac Miller’s dog Myron. She also got a “Reborn” tattoo on her hand with Davidson which she has since covered what appears to be a leaf or an olive branch.

On Jan. 7, she replied to one fan who said they loved her tattoo of Chihiro, the heroine of the anime film Spirited Away. That tattoo can be found on the inside of Grande’s forearm and is, according to the singer, her favorite.

“Chihiro’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away’s plot,” Grande explained to fans when revealing the tattoo in August 2018. Spirited Away documents Chihiro’s journey to free her parents after they are turned into pigs.

“During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible, and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for,” Grande wrote. “To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl.”

