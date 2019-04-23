Ariana Grande Gets Pelted With Lemon at Coachella, Storms off Stage

Ariana Grande headlined Coachella during the festival’s second weekend on Sunday night, performing a set that included hits like “God Is a Woman,” “Breathin’” and “Thank U, Next” and proved that Grande is a musical force around for the long haul.

However, it seems there was one audience member who wasn’t a fan of Grande’s performance, taking the opportunity to throw a lemon at the star in the middle of her set.

A fan caught the moment on camera, which sees Grande being hit in the chest with the fruit as she makes her way across the stage with her dancers. The crowd reacted in shock before Grande stopped dancing and noted, “That’s ’cause one of y’all threw a lemon at me, s—.” She left the stage before quickly returning to perform her song “NASA.”

Throwing a lemon at Ariana grande? How dare you pic.twitter.com/Y9Lvxhs9Ks — Federica (@biebbsspurpose) April 22, 2019

The Florida native’s fans were not here for the rude display, with many taking to Twitter to voice their frustration with whoever threw the lemon.

the lemon when it was thrown at ariana #arichella pic.twitter.com/QHTlFLs7sU — jamie (@jamjamgrande) April 22, 2019

“Ok who threw a f—ing lemon at ariana bc i’m ready to fight,” one person wrote.

Someone else asked the important question.

why are people throwing LEMONS of all things at Ariana? who just has a lemon with them at a music festival I’m confused — Emmy 👑🌈 (@snafumercury) April 22, 2019

As lemons have been associated with Beyoncé since the singer released her 2016 album, Lemonade, Grande’s fans are speculating that a member of the Beyhive was the one to throw the lemon after it was reported that Grande was paid more for her performance at Coachella than Beyoncé, who headlined the festival in 2018. That report was later debunked, with the two women having likely been paid around the same amount (a cool $8 million).

Grande is the youngest artist and the fourth woman to headline Coachella, after Björk, who headlined in 2002 and 2007, Lady Gaga, who had the honor in 2017, and Beyoncé, whose performance at last year’s festival was recently chronicled in a Netflix documentary.

During her set, Grande brought out Justin Bieber, marking the Canada native’s first public stage appearance in two years. On stage, Bieber performed his smash hit “Sorry” and told fans that a new album is on the way.

“I haven’t been on stage in like two years. I came out here, I had no idea I was going to be on this stage tonight, absolutely no idea,” he told the crowd. “I wore this fly outfit not knowing that I was going to be on stage. So anyways, this is my first time on stage in like two years. So I had to get my groove back…I had to get my swag back, you know what I’m saying? Thank you so much Coachella, thank you so much to Ariana Grande. And by the way…album coming soon.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur