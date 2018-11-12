Ariana Grande Opens up About ‘Painful and Yet Beautiful’ Life in Wake of Mac Miller Death and Pete Davidson Split

It’s no secret that Ariana Grande has had an emotional few months — in September, her ex Mac Miller passed away and in October she split from fiancé Pete Davidson. Still, the singer hasn’t let that stop her, with Grande recently returning to the public eye and releasing a brand-new song, the empowering breakup track “thank u, next.”

In a candid Twitter conversation with her fans on Sunday, Grande opened up about her turbulent year, first thanking her followers for all their support.

“I love y’all so damn much,” she told them. “Thank u so so much for everything.”

She followed that with a tweet reflecting on the most recent chapter of her life, noting that “when it rains it pours.”

“What an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life,” the 25-year-old wrote. “When it rains it pours but i’m embracing all of it. i’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she’s growing n she’s grateful.”

The Florida native also thanked her friends Tayla Parx, Victoria Monet and Tommy Brown, who have been working with her on her new music and are all co-writers on “thank u, next.” In her tweet, Grande referred to her recent circumstances as “the literal sourest of lemons.”

“Thank u, next” is set to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Grande’s 11th top 10 single on the chart. Since its release, the track has become a breakup anthem, inspiring memes and even earning Grande a shoutout from actor Mark Hamill.

After Hamill tweeted the words “Thank you, next,” Grande wrote, “i can’t breathe,” though it was the Star Wars star’s next tweet that really sealed the deal.

“You know you’re out of it when someone suggests you tweet what you think is just a random phrase that turns out to be the title of the new album by @ArianaGrande, one of the most popular artists in the history of showbiz,” Hamill wrote, adding the hashtags #ImSorryAri and #ItsUnotYou in reference to the spelling of the song’s title.

“I’m gonna tattoo this to my forehead,” Grande wrote of the tweet, before telling a fan of the interaction, “honest to god i’m not okay rn.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @ArianaGrande