Ariana Grande New Year’s Weekend Concert Canceled for Medical Reason

An upcoming performance by Ariana Grande has been scrapped “due to unforeseeable health reasons,” with the singer having been scheduled to take the stage in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Grande was slated to perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, but the owner announced in a statement to the Associated Press that the 25-year-old will no longer be performing.

A source told PEOPLE that Grande is suffering from bronchitis.

The concert would have been Grande’s first show featuring her own music since her split with ex Pete Davidson — she previously performed during a special celebrating the musical Wicked‘s 15th anniversary that aired on Oct. 29. She also recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform an updated version of the Saturday Night Live bit “I Wish It Was Christmas Today.”

2018 has been an emotional year for Grande, who announced her split from Mac Miller in May. She soon began dating Davidson, and the pair announced their engagement in June. In September, Miller passed away of an accidental overdose and Grande and Davidson ended their engagement in October.

In November, Grande released “thank u, next,” which has since become one of the biggest songs of her career and followed her album Sweetener, making this a milestone year for Grande in terms of her success.

The singer mused on this fact during her acceptance speech for Billboard‘s Woman of the Year award in December, explaining that she definitely doesn’t have it all together.

“I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life,” Grande said during her speech. “A lot of people would look at someone in my position right now as an artist that could be at her peak and think, ‘She’s really got her shit together, she’s really on it. She’s got it all.’ And I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f— I’m doing.”

She continued, “It’s been a very conflicting one, and I just want to say if you’re someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter is going to bring, you’re not alone in that.”

“I’m really looking forward to embracing whatever happens…I look forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I’ve given away so frivolously and easily to men in the past to myself hopefully this year,” she concluded. “I have everything I’ve ever dreamt of having, and as of late I’ve discovered that it’s the things I’ve always had and the people I’ve always had that still make me the happiest.”

