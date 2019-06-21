Ariana Grande Debuts New Tattoo Inspired by Her Favorite Jim Carrey Movie

Ariana Grande has a number of tattoos, and the singer recently added to her collection with some new ink inspired by her favorite Jim Carrey movie, The Truman Show.

On Thursday, Grande shared a photo of her new artwork to her Instagram Story, re-posting her cousin Courtney Chipolone’s new tattoo, which Grande also has. Chipolone’s ink was placed on her left shoulder, but it’s unclear where Grande’s tattoo is located.

“In case I don’t see ya good afternoon good evening and good night!” the quote reads.

Re-posting Chipolone’s photo, Grande wrote, “i got the same s— but upside down. truman show.” She also tagged tattoo artist Mira Mariah and wrote, “you are perfect.”

Grande is a noted fan of Carrey and shared one of his quotes discussing depression on her Instagram Story in April, captioning the message, “The whole LOML [love of my life] forever.”

“Depression is your body saying, ‘I don’t want to be this character anymore. I don’t want to hold up this avatar that you’ve created in the world. It’s too much for me,’” Carrey’s quote read. “You should think of the word ‘depressed’ as ‘deep rest.’ Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you’ve been trying to play.”

The actor eventually became of aware of Grande’s message and thanked her for sharing it on Twitter, writing, “I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the ‘Deep Rest’ concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter!”

i can’t process this or breathe hold on https://t.co/bsCCdCx39D — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 22, 2019

After an initial freak-out, Grande shared a follow-up tweet telling Carrey how much he means to her.

“thank u so much for your kindness,” she wrote. “i don’t think u understand how much i adore u or what u mean to me. thank u for taking the time to share this w me. you are such an inspiration. i can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead. sending you lots of love & all things happy.”

The 25-year-old also jokingly referenced her first AIM screen name, tweeting, “jimcarreyfan42 is a very grateful girl rn.”

Grande and Carrey first met at the White House Easter Egg Roll in 2014, with the singer starting to cry as soon as Carrey introduced himself.

Photo Credit: Getty / Dia Dipasupil