Ariana Grande Responds Following Fatal Concert Explosion, Suspends Tour

Ariana Grande has reached out on Twitter in the wake of the unthinkable attack that took place at her show in Manchester, England on Monday, May 22.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

The 23-year-old pop star tweeted that she is “broken.” She added, “from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

A rep for the singer confirmed to Billboard on Monday night that the performer was “OK.”

The explosion, which is being considered a terrorist attack, left 22 dead and about 50 people injured.

“Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,” Grande’s manager Scooter Braun tweeted late on Monday. “We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

Grande’s support acts also took to social media to express their sorrow.

U.S. based rapper BIA responded with:

Praying for everyone tonight please gets home safe 🙏🏾😢 — B I A ⚡️ (@PericoPrincess) May 23, 2017

Victoria Monet added on Twitter that she was “heartbroken” and called for prayers for Manchester.

Grande has suspended the rest of her world tour indefinitely.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur / Getty