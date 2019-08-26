Ariana Grande Fans Upset After They’re Refused Entry to Manchester Pride

Manchester Pride festivalgoers were upset Sunday night after they were refused entry into the event after 7 p.m., with many unable to see Ariana Grande perform at what was just her second concert in the city since the terror attack at her 2017 show at Manchester Arena. A combination of a short set length and limited entry to the event resulted in fan outrage on social media.

The night was an emotional one for Grande as well, who wrote on Twitter before the show that she was “on our way to manchester pride. love u so much. can’t wait to give u all our love. you’re my heart in every way. see u soon.”

But fans were quick to tag the event on Twitter asking for a refund after they claimed they had “no warning” of the limited entry.

There’s hundreds of paying ticket holders outside you gig tonight unable to get in due to @FGHSECURITYLTD! #ManchesterPride — Roger Dipper (@RogerDipper1) August 25, 2019

(1/3) @ManchesterPride refused entry? employees state it says on tickets 7pm entry says nowhere on tickets anything to do with last entry??? when will we be able to receive a refund? travelled 4 hours from glasgow just to see cheryl and ariana — katie (@katiemacleann) August 25, 2019

@ManchesterPride Not even a screen set up outside the venue to stream the performance – would be better than nothing for customers who have paid hard earned money to attend your poorly managed event — katie (@katiemacleann) August 25, 2019

No warning. Nothing on tickets, email, Twitter or anything. Fans travelled £80 and travelled across country. Nobody from company showing face at gate. Unacceptable and illegal. @CherylOfficial @ArianaGrande @officialtulisa — Seth Mason (@sethmason) August 25, 2019

Imagine selling out the principles of Pride to turn it into a £70-a-ticket festival on the promise of giving the gays Ariana Grande and then you put her on for 35 minutes #MCRPride — Jack Dover (@jackwhitecliffs) August 25, 2019

Adding to tensions were others who felt that Grande should not have been performing at the LGBTQ-centric event in the first place.

It was always gonna happen because some people will have only bought tickets to see Ariana, have absolutely ZERO interest in Pride at all or the fact that she’s there to close it. Just basically treat it like another concert of hers. — Iain ✌🏼🌐 (@BeaIe_) August 25, 2019

Please remember this is pride and people are there to celebrate and feel comfortable in their own skin for being lgbtq 🏳️‍🌈 this is pride not an Ariana concert. Please be considerate. Ty #ManchesterPride — fluff (@KambachFluff) August 25, 2019

honestly ariana grande headlining pride just solidifies the fact that pride has been commodified and turned into festival based around consumption rather than celebrating LGBT people themselves — Yonic The Hedgehog (@hannahtheflood) February 27, 2019

Back in February when Grande’s set was announced, she defended herself from some criticism from those who said a straight artist shouldn’t be headlining a concert intended to celebrate the LGBTQ community — and from criticism about high ticket prices.

“I have nothing to do with ticket pricing — Manchester pride sets those rates, and they’re mostly out of my control. The LGBTQ community has been so special to me and supportive throughout my entire career. The relationships I have with my LGBTQ fans, friends, and family make me so so happy,” Grande wrote on Twitter at the time.

She added that she was happy to share the stage with LGBTQ artists and accepted the headlining slot “to put on a show that makes my LGTBQ fans special.”

i saw many people discussing this so i wanted to chime in…. hope that’s okay 🖤🌫 pic.twitter.com/7joiZwI1QS — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 27, 2019

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the 26-year-old told fans she was “overwhelmed” and “so nervous” for the performance. “Manchester holds a very special place in my heart,” she said.

“I’m so happy to be with you, so thank you for having me. Sorry, I’m so nervous. I had so much more to say but I’m really very overwhelmed. So thank you,” she said before launching into her 35-minute, nine-song set.

The show came about two years after a bombing killed 22 people at her concert in the city. The harrowing attack killed 22 people and injured 250 others. Grande helped organize and then performed at the One Love Manchester benefit less than a month later.