Celebrity

Ariana Grande Fans Upset After They’re Refused Entry to Manchester Pride

Manchester Pride festivalgoers were upset Sunday night after they were refused entry into the […]

By

Manchester Pride festivalgoers were upset Sunday night after they were refused entry into the event after 7 p.m., with many unable to see Ariana Grande perform at what was just her second concert in the city since the terror attack at her 2017 show at Manchester Arena. A combination of a short set length and limited entry to the event resulted in fan outrage on social media.

The night was an emotional one for Grande as well, who wrote on Twitter before the show that she was “on our way to manchester pride. love u so much. can’t wait to give u all our love. you’re my heart in every way. see u soon.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

But fans were quick to tag the event on Twitter asking for a refund after they claimed they had “no warning” of the limited entry.

Adding to tensions were others who felt that Grande should not have been performing at the LGBTQ-centric event in the first place.

Back in February when Grande’s set was announced, she defended herself from some criticism from those who said a straight artist shouldn’t be headlining a concert intended to celebrate the LGBTQ community — and from criticism about high ticket prices.

“I have nothing to do with ticket pricing — Manchester pride sets those rates, and they’re mostly out of my control. The LGBTQ community has been so special to me and supportive throughout my entire career. The relationships I have with my LGBTQ fans, friends, and family make me so so happy,” Grande wrote on Twitter at the time.

She added that she was happy to share the stage with LGBTQ artists and accepted the headlining slot “to put on a show that makes my LGTBQ fans special.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the 26-year-old told fans she was “overwhelmed” and “so nervous” for the performance. “Manchester holds a very special place in my heart,” she said.

“I’m so happy to be with you, so thank you for having me. Sorry, I’m so nervous. I had so much more to say but I’m really very overwhelmed. So thank you,” she said before launching into her 35-minute, nine-song set.

The show came about two years after a bombing killed 22 people at her concert in the city. The harrowing attack killed 22 people and injured 250 others. Grande helped organize and then performed at the One Love Manchester benefit less than a month later.

Tagged:

Related Posts