Ariana Grande Fans Freak out After She Debuts New Hairdo

Ariana Grande kept her fans on their toes this week by changing up her classic hairstyle, switching out the tried-and-true long ponytail for long extensions down past her waist.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress originally shared photos and videos of herself performing in Chicago in her new look on her Instagram Stories, and fans at the performance itself took photos and videos to document the fresh new change.

Later, Grande shared the photos on Instagram and Twitter, which may signal that it’s a semi-permanent change for her iconic look.

Fans took to social media to freak out about their idol’s sudden change in style.

“ARIANA IS PERFORMING WITH HER HAIR DOWN THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” one Twitter user wrote along with a video of Grande on screen at the concert.

“Ariana only wears her hair down once every 1000 years. RT for good luck!!!” another joked.

Another shared a video of Grande asking the crowd if they liked her hair. “Gee thanks, just bought it,” she quipped, referencing a line from her song “7 Rings.”

“Ariana with her hair out owns my entire soul,” someone else said.

ariana getting ready for the show last night knowing she was about to break stan twitter with her hair pic.twitter.com/E6tqPS4u3d — αℓу | fan account (@breakupwyagf) June 6, 2019

The Chicago concert comes about a week after Grande, 25, postponed two dates on her Sweetener Tour due to a sudden illness. Last Tuesday, Grande postponed a show at the Amelie Arena in Tampa, Florida, as well as her show last Wednesday at the Amway Center in Orlando.

She shared the news on her Instagram Story, letting fans know of her illness and sharing an apology.

“tampa & orlando, I woke up incredibly sick today ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow,” she wrote. “i’m so beyond devastated.”

“i will make this up to you, i promise,” she added. “please forgive. i love you and i will be back and better than ever as soon as possible. love. you.”

Live Nation later announced that the rescheduled shows will take place on Nov. 24 in Tampa and Nov. 25 in Orlando, and that refunds are available at the point of purchase. The purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates.