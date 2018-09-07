Ariana Grande Disabled Instagram Comments After Being Blamed for Mac Miller’s Death

Ariana Grande has disabled her Instagram comments after online trolls began blaming her for the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

Buzzfeed reports that many people were taking to her posts, writing that Miller’s death was her fault, prompting her to remove all commenting.

The couple dated from 2016 until May 2018, with Grande revealing weeks later that she was in a relationship with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson.

People are horrible, @ArianaGrande had to remove the option of commenting on her pics on Instagram because they were blaming her for Mac Miller’s death. Ugh that’s not okay. — Franko (@sin_limite95) September 7, 2018

After the two split, Miller got into a car crash and was cited for DUI, which led to outsiders again placing blame on Grande for his troubles. She very quickly responded by saying it was “absurd” to “minimize female self-respect and self-wroth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship” for the sake of the other person.

Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood — Elijah Flint (@FlintElijah) May 21, 2018

“I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem,” she continued.

Many of her fans have come to her defense since the trolls began blaming her for Miller’s death, with one person calling the accuser “disgusting.”

“Alright I’m seeing a bunch of people blaming [Ariana Grande] for Mac Miller dying! what’s wrong with you people? Just because a relationship didn’t workout that means you all are experts on their personal relationship? This world is a joke,” someone else said.

Ariana Grande turned off commenting on all her recent Instagram post cause so many people keep commenting it’s her fault Mac Miller passed .. y’all are disgusting — denise (@luvcaiit) September 7, 2018

As has been widely reported, Miller passed away on Friday after what was reported to be a substance overdose. According to a dispatch call that was released, authorities cited Miller was experiencing “cardiac arrest,” which is a possible result of drug overdose.

He was 26 years old at the time of his tragic death.