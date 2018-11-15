Ariana Grande Debuts Short Hairdo in Dramatic New Style

High ponytail no more? Ariana Grande has traded in her signature long locks for a trendy lob, the “God Is a Woman” singer revealed on Instagram Thursday.

Grande broke the news of her new ‘do with a sweet Snapchat-filtered photo of herself in a car, rocking bunny ears and a classic flower stud in her ears.

“This filter took my eyebrows away but i promise they’re there,” she captioned the photo, referring to her lighter brows in the photo. But it wasn’t the brows fans were focusing on.

“YOUR HAIR [oh my God] SO GORGEOUS AHHH,” one fan commented.

“HOLY MOLY A QUEEN IS REBORN,” another added.

Others were shocked to see the new look, and skeptical of how iconic it was. “Oh boy this is gonna take a while to get used to [laughing out loud],” one person joked, while another added, “Sis i was not ready for this [crying emoji].”

Grande may simply be rocking an extension-free look for now, but she could also be taking the classic post-breakup move of changing her hair after calling things off with fiancé Pete Davidson in October and debuting her new meme-inspiring single, “thank u, next.”

Davidson, himself, changed up his look after the split, dying his bleach blond locks a pale blue. But the Saturday Night Live comedian also took things too far in the eyes of his ex while joking about the split on the live sketch show.

“For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging onto it huh,” Grande tweeted after a clip of Davidson proposing to guest Maggie Rogers was released, then teasing the yet-to-be-released single and writing, “Thank u, next.”

It appears the two have settled their beef, however, with Grande deleting the drag soon after and focusing on promoting her new music.

Earlier this week, Grande took to Twitter with a note to her fans that seems to indicate she is in a better place following her split with Davidson and death of ex and rapper Mac Miller, who died of an overdose in September at only 26.

“What an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life,” the 25-year-old wrote on social media. “When it rains it pours but i’m embracing all of it. i’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she’s growing n she’s grateful.”

