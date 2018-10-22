Ariana Grande Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Forehead

Ariana Grande has returned to social media after a brief hiatus, posting a selfie on Monday in which the singer sported her trademark high ponytail and a black jacket.

She offered no caption with the image, simply letting the selfie speak for itself.

Almost instantly, fans began remarking on one unusual aspect of the snap — Grande’s forehead.

Many of them used Twitter to remark on its apparent size in the photo.

Let’s not lie now Ariana’s forehead looked huge as hell in that picture — 🌹 (@arianamonets) October 22, 2018

One person compared Grande’s appearance to their own.

ariana: *has a big forehead and looks like a fucking goddess*

me: *has a big forehead and looks like a literal egg* — 𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐧 (@bingebutera) October 22, 2018

Naturally, jokes were also made about the situation.

like if you stan ariana’s forehead — jyhla (@heartsgrandes) October 22, 2018

“Ariana’s forehead is brighter than my future,” one person cracked.

Ariana’s forehead is brighter than my future — Apollo (@ripunholy) October 22, 2018

“Ariana’s forehead ended my career,” wrote another.

Ariana’s forehead ended my career — alec (@grandesmonet) October 22, 2018

After noticing the tweets, Grande tweeted and quickly deleted a message that read, “also i see some of y’all making fun of my forehead! sorry i have a big forehead! at least i’m cute and don’t make fun of other ppl’s foreheads! suck my d— ttyl.”

As of Monday afternoon, the singer had edited the selfie’s caption to read, “IM SRY AB MY FOREHEAD.”

She also joked about the situation on Twitter, writing, “my session got moved til later so i’m back n wanted to say ily one more time even tho y’all hate my forehead.”

my session got moved til later so i’m back n wanted to say ily one more time even tho y’all hate my forehead — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 22, 2018

Monday saw Grande return to Twitter for the first time since Oct. 15, with the 25-year-old arriving on the platform to say hello to her fans and share that she’s thinking about their well-being.

i hope ur well and taking care of yourselves ilysm — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 22, 2018

Ahead of her return to social media, Grande was spotted on Sunday doing some shopping in New York City, with the “God Is a Woman” singer seen carrying two large Chanel bags, leading fans to believe she was indulging in a bit of retail therapy after her recent split from Pete Davidson.

For her outing, the star sported a large white puffer jacket, grey pants, white ankle booties and large pearl earrings, her hair in a bun on top of her head.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @arianagrande