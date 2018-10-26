Ariana Grande Announces Sweetener World Tour Weeks After Pete Davidson Breakup, Mac Miller Death

Ariana Grande has officially announced a tour in support of her new album, Sweetener, ending speculation about whether she would take the project on the road after a series of emotional events in her personal life that caused the singer to retreat from the spotlight.

The “Breathin’” singer made the announcement Thursday, Oct. 25, after having told fans on Wednesday that they might want to be online the next day.

Grande had previously updated fans on her frame of mind when it came to her tour, initially expressing that she wanted to take some time for herself before sharing that she couldn’t wait to see fans on the road.

In recent weeks, it became clear the singer would indeed take her show on the road, revealing that she would be touring as well as possibly releasing more new music.

Replying to one fan who wrote, “you literally made an album in 2/3 months,” Grande responded, “”how u think i survived these 2/3 months ksjsksjs………damn love u.”

how u think i survived these 2/3 months ksjsksjs ……… damn

love u //t.co/5cRt5DLNmk — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018

In September, Grande’s ex Mac Miller passed away, and in October, it was reported that she had split from fiancé Pete Davidson. After taking some time for herself, it’s clear Grande is ready to see her fans, as evidenced by the 42 tour dates she announced on Thursday.

The trek will begin in Albany, New York in March 2019, with Grande traveling the United States and Canada to play venues including the Staples Center in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City, the latter of which marks the last of the North American dates in June.

See the full list of Grande’s Sweetener World Tour dates below.

March 18 — Albany, NY — Times Union Center

March 20 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

March 22 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

March 25 — Washington, DC — Capitol One Arena

March 26 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

March 28 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena

March 30 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

April 3 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

April 5 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

April 7 — Chicago, IL — United Center

April 10 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

April 12 — Indianapolis, IN — Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 13 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

April 15 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

April 17 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

April 18 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center

April 20 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center

April 22 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 25 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

April 27 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

April 30 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

May 2 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

May 3 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

May 6 — Los Angeles, CA — Staples Center

May 10 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum

May 14 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

May 19 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

May 21 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

May 23 — Oklahoma City, OK — Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

May 28 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

May 29 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center

May 31 — Miami, FL — American Airlines Arena

June 4 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

June 7 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

June 8 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

June 10 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

June 12 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

June 14 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

June 18 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

