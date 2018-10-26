Ariana Grande Announces Sweetener World Tour Weeks After Pete Davidson Breakup, Mac Miller Death

Ariana Grande has officially announced a tour in support of her new album, Sweetener, ending speculation about whether she would take the project on the road after a series of emotional events in her personal life that caused the singer to retreat from the spotlight.
The “Breathin’” singer made the announcement Thursday, Oct. 25, after having told fans on Wednesday that they might want to be online the next day.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Grande had previously updated fans on her frame of mind when it came to her tour, initially expressing that she wanted to take some time for herself before sharing that she couldn’t wait to see fans on the road.
In recent weeks, it became clear the singer would indeed take her show on the road, revealing that she would be touring as well as possibly releasing more new music.
Replying to one fan who wrote, “you literally made an album in 2/3 months,” Grande responded, “”how u think i survived these 2/3 months ksjsksjs………damn love u.”
how u think i survived these 2/3 months ksjsksjs ……… damn— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018
love u //t.co/5cRt5DLNmk
In September, Grande’s ex Mac Miller passed away, and in October, it was reported that she had split from fiancé Pete Davidson. After taking some time for herself, it’s clear Grande is ready to see her fans, as evidenced by the 42 tour dates she announced on Thursday.
The trek will begin in Albany, New York in March 2019, with Grande traveling the United States and Canada to play venues including the Staples Center in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City, the latter of which marks the last of the North American dates in June.
See the full list of Grande’s Sweetener World Tour dates below.
March 18 — Albany, NY — Times Union Center
March 20 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
March 22 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
March 25 — Washington, DC — Capitol One Arena
March 26 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
March 28 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena
March 30 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
April 3 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
April 5 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
April 7 — Chicago, IL — United Center
April 10 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
April 12 — Indianapolis, IN — Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 13 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center
April 15 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
April 17 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
April 18 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center
April 20 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center
April 22 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 25 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
April 27 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
April 30 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
May 2 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center
May 3 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
May 6 — Los Angeles, CA — Staples Center
May 10 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum
May 14 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
May 19 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
May 21 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
May 23 — Oklahoma City, OK — Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
May 28 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
May 29 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center
May 31 — Miami, FL — American Airlines Arena
June 4 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena
June 7 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
June 8 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
June 10 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
June 12 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
June 14 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
June 18 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz