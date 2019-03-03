Ariana Grande Admits She Is ‘Still Healing’ After Pete Davidson Split, Mac Miller Death

Ariana Grande is looking back on her tumultuous year.

The “7 Rings” singer wrote a long message addressed to fans on social media, in which she revealed she is “still healing” from her broken engagement to Pete Davidson and the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Grande sent out the note on her Instagram on Friday March 1, as she rehearses for the beginning of her next tour.

“mmmmk… about to embark on my third tour and am for sure deep as f– in my feelings. and getting my period so…. this is probably gonna be too much,” she wrote in the caption of a black-and-white selfie. “But i just want to say how grateful i am for my life, for the people in it, for the ups and challenges, for the laughter and the pain, for this music and for the lifelong friendships i’ve made thru making it (that includes my friendship with y’all).”

“Maaaaaaaan… i cant really fathom all that has happened over the past few years,” Grande added, who as reported by Us Weekly, sought therapy and battled anxiety after a terrorist bombing at her May 2017 concert in Manchester, England, killed 22 people, including several children. “I don’t even really know where i’m going with this post but i’m just grateful to be here still. and excited to see you. i’m prolly gonna cry a lot.”

The “Thank U, Next” crooner broke up with fiancé Davidson in October 2018 after a four-month engagement. The split from the Saturday Night Live star happened a month after Miller died at the age of 26 from a drug overdose.

“A few months ago i told my team i wasn’t even in an okay enough place to tour or work at all and my friends, you guys and this music really saved my life and turned everything around,” Grande admitted, who released her fifth studio album, Thank U, Next, less than a year since the release of her fourth, Sweetener.

“I’m still healing but i feel a lot lighter as of late and i think this is really going to be such a beautiful time,” she said. “Thank god we are doing this. i can’t imagine what else i’d do and i want you to know how thankful i am…… anyway. i’m gonna go focus on finishing this show for y’all and put my phone away for a little (how much u wanna bet i don’t last a day) so i don’t ruin all the surprises.”

She concluded: “thank you. for everything. i am so deeply and eternally grateful. life is wild. but your love and this music make it feel so sweet. love u.”