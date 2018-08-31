Aretha Franklin Laid to Rest in Shining Moment as Golden Casket Reflects Morning Sun

The sun shines on Aretha Franklin even in death. As pallbearers carried the late Queen of Soul into the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit ahead of her funeral Friday morning, her gold-plated casket caught rays of sunshine, representative of all the light she brought to the music industry and her fans around the world.

The funeral, which will feature 18 performers and more than 15 speakers, including Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder and former President Bill Clinton, began Friday morning in one final celebration of Franklin’s life.

More than 40 musical acts participated in a star-studded sendoff Thursday night at Detroit’s Chene Park after Franklin’s body laid in repose for public viewing for several days.

Preparations for Friday were underway all week at Greater Grace Temple, which holds 4,000 and was filled with the entertainment industry’s biggest names.

Officiating the funeral is Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, who grew up with Franklin’s sons, according to CBS News.

“This is not the Grammys, this is not the Oscars, this is church, and we’re going to send her out just as she came in,” Ellis said to the news outlet. “She was your friend, she was your mother, she was your aunt, and we’re certainly going to miss that because she was always a Detroiter and never, never shied away from that … We will never see another Aretha Franklin again, never.”

The funeral is expected to last more than eight hours. While originally reported to be closed to family and close friends, the church is reportedly allowing the first 1,000 fans to attend. It will also be streamed online and some portions will be broadcast by major networks.

Franklin was dressed in her third outfit of the week, a rose gold gown, for her final public viewing on Thursday. Projected on the walls of the church were the words “A Celebration Fit for the Queen.”

Among those performing tributes for Franklin, aside from Grande and Wonder, will be Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia and Jennifer Holliday. In addition to Clinton, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and the Rev. Jesse Jackson will give scheduled remarks to reflect on Franklin’s police and social influence. Tyler Perry and Cicely Tyson will also speak Friday as a nod to Franklin’s contributions on and off screen to films like The Blues Brothers.

Her grandchildren and an obituary reading by her niece Sabrina Owens are also planned for Friday.

“We knew we wanted to have certain gospel artists like the Williams Brothers and Pastor Shirley Caesar. And there were other people who called us wanting to participate,” Owens told CNN, saying the funeral will pay homage to Franklin’s gospel roots and her faith.

While most of the funeral plans have been for public benefit as of yet, Owens said Friday’s funeral is more a chance for Franklin’s family to grieve privately.

“We really haven’t had much of an opportunity to have private moments,” Owens said. “I know the world lost the ‘Queen,’ but her sons lost their mother, her nieces and nephews lost their aunt. … We lost a family member and we haven’t had a chance to come together as a group to truly realize that we have lost one who loved us so much and was so loyal to us.”

“It’s going to be very difficult after all this is over and people have all gone away,” she added.

Franklin died Aug. 16 after a battle with advanced pancreatic cancer.