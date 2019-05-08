Royal Baby Named Archie, Already Getting Jughead Comments

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced on Wednesday that they have named their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, which instantly had Archie Comics fans cracking jokes based on the fact that the royal baby now shares a name with the iconic redheaded character, Archie Andrews.

In the comics and on the CW show Riverdale, which is based on the source material, Archie’s best friend is Jughead, a crown-wearing teen who loves food and, in the television iteration, solving crimes.

Naturally, the name is now an option for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s next child.

Confirmation has just come through from the palace that harry and meghan will indeed be calling their next child jughead — Calum McSwiggan (@CalumMcSwiggan) May 8, 2019

Jughead up next — Dad (@fivefifths) May 8, 2019

Jughead will be next in line for the throne. Than comes siblings Betty and Veronica pic.twitter.com/TZ8XZne1ra — Joyce (@Joyceplaysmusic) May 8, 2019

The Riverdale jokes arrived in full force.

I can’t believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are diehard Riverdale fans pic.twitter.com/Eqk8khrfdA — Abhinaya (@abbygov) May 8, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: Queen bans and cancels Netflixs subscription at Buckingham Palace. After Meghans repeated viewing of Riverdale, subconsciously makes her decide on Archie as the child’s name. pic.twitter.com/5AZiU1PLkr — Scott H (@Scottdiavolo) May 8, 2019

harry and meghan just called their (most likely) ginger child archie….. they’re riverdale stans! ladies and gentlemen we got em! pic.twitter.com/Jz5do9Cej2 — es 🌸☁️ (@spiideydayas) May 8, 2019

welp. guess the next musical episode for riverdale is gonna be an adaptation of THE CROWN. https://t.co/PNFZyrA5Oh — The Lightning Thief is in Portland! (@LTMusical) May 8, 2019

Archie, Earl of Riverdale — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) May 8, 2019

Even Archie Comics got in on the action, sharing a tweet in response to the news.

i’m baby — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 8, 2019

Some were glad to see Archie as the choice rather than his burger-eating counterpart.

definitely a better name than jughead https://t.co/TCU8RciwQN — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 8, 2019

First reaction: 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Upon further reflection, at least they didn’t name him Jughead https://t.co/xVbrTGHdKz — Brandon Irvine (@brandon_irvine) May 8, 2019

Others argued in favor of the discarded option.

Someone’s a Riverdale fan. But why pick Archie over Jughead?? I think Jughead Mountbatten-Windsor would have been delightful! https://t.co/2lEZLnhVuS — ForestWitch 🦉❄️🌛 (@SportsKitten) May 8, 2019

If Harry and Meghan really wanted to unify the UK and US, they should have named the baby Jughead. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 8, 2019

Markle and Harry have decided to forgo a courtesy title for their son, meaning that he will simply be referred to as “Master.” When Prince Charles becomes king, Archie will then be referred to as “Prince” if he or his parents so choose.

The Duke and Duchess shared the news of their baby’s name on social media on Wednesday along with a photo of baby Archie meeting his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as Prince Philip and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, looked on.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/PaHVhPlUl5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / WPA Pool