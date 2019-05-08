Celebrity

Royal Baby Named Archie, Already Getting Jughead Comments

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced on Wednesday that they have named their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, which instantly had Archie Comics fans cracking jokes based on the fact that the royal baby now shares a name with the iconic redheaded character, Archie Andrews.

In the comics and on the CW show Riverdale, which is based on the source material, Archie’s best friend is Jughead, a crown-wearing teen who loves food and, in the television iteration, solving crimes.

Naturally, the name is now an option for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s next child.

The Riverdale jokes arrived in full force.

Even Archie Comics got in on the action, sharing a tweet in response to the news.

Some were glad to see Archie as the choice rather than his burger-eating counterpart.

Others argued in favor of the discarded option.

Markle and Harry have decided to forgo a courtesy title for their son, meaning that he will simply be referred to as “Master.” When Prince Charles becomes king, Archie will then be referred to as “Prince” if he or his parents so choose.

The Duke and Duchess shared the news of their baby’s name on social media on Wednesday along with a photo of baby Archie meeting his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as Prince Philip and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, looked on.

