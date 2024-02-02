'Anyone But You' Star GaTa Was Accused of Domestic Violence Ahead of Movie's Release

GaTa, one of the stars of the hit film Anyone But You, was arrested a few months ago on domestic violence charges prior to the movie's release in December. In October, Santa Clarita, CA, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence incident that occurred in the area, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Officers were told that the two parties got into a physical argument.

While the outlet said "the details are unclear," GaTa was taken into custody for felony domestic violence and released on $100,000 bond, with a court appearance scheduled for a later date. The case is under investigation.

GaTa's lawyer, Shawn Holley, said in a statement to TMZ, "The entire incident between the parties is on video which I am in the process of providing to law enforcement. The video demonstrates clearly that Mr. Ganter did nothing wrong and, instead, tried to de-escalate the situation."

A rapper/musician whose real name is Davionte Ganter, GaTa is known for serving as a professional hype man for artists such as Lil Wayne, Gym Class Heroes, Tyga, and others.

GaTa is also an actor who has played a fictionalized version of himself on Lil Dicky's FX series Dave, which began in 2020, and has been playing a fictionalized version of himself on the series for three seasons now.

As previously mentioned, GaTa recently starred in the romantic comedy film Anyone But You, which, despite premiering at No. 4 with an opening weekend of just $6 million, is proving to be a slow-burn hit and establishing itself as one of the most popular movies of the year.

As a loose adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, the movie follows Ben (Glen Powell) and Bea (Sydney Sweeney) at a destination wedding in Australia, pretending to be a couple to appease their family and friends, even though they hate each other.

Anyone But You is expected to earn another solid gross of over $71 million by the end of its sixth weekend in domestic theaters, per Variety. Besides nearly tripling its original $25 million budget, the film also marks a significant achievement on the domestic front as well. In 2023, only 34 films passed the $70-million mark, meaning Anyone But You has outperformed many domestic titles released in the past year, such as Killers of the Flower Moon, Evil Dead Rise, Cocaine Bear, and Napoleon, among others.