Anya Taylor-Joy Just Secretly Got Married

Anya Taylor-Joy is a married woman. Page Six reported that Taylor-Joy secretly married her boyfriend Malcolm McRae. While there haven't been too many details released about their wedding, the publication reported that they exchanged vows in an intimate courthouse ceremony.

The Queen's Gambit star reportedly wed McRae in the United States before she traveled to Australia, which is where she has been filming the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa. It's unclear exactly when the two got hitched. However, Taylor-Joy was seen with McRae in Sydney, Australia in mid-July wearing her engagement ring. Page Six reached out to representatives for Taylor-Joy, but they did not return their request for comment by the time of the article's publication.

Taylor-Joy and McRae have reportedly been dating for about a year. They first sparked engagement rumors in late June when she was spotted wearing a noticeable piece of bling on her ring finger. She was photographed wearing the ring while exiting a private jet in Sydney, Australia. An eyewitness told the Daily Mail, "She bounded off the plane and then seemed to flash the ring at her driver before getting in the car." They added, "She was either showing off the ring or doing a dance move. Either way, she looked ecstatic."

Taylor-Joy has stayed tight-lipped when it comes to her relationship. However, she did speak out about dating McRae for the first time in March during an interview with British Vogue. She told the outlet, "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby." She continued, "I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well."

The actor reportedly managed to make time to marry her partner, but she still has a busy schedule as she continues to film Furiosa. The film will follow the origin story of the character, who was originally portrayed by Charlize Theron in the 2015 hit Mad Max: Fury Road. The movie will also star Chris Hemsworth and have Mad Max mastermind George Miller directing, co-writing, and producing. It will be a long time until fans get to see Furiosa in theaters, as it is expected to be released in 2024.