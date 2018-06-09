Memorial for Anthony Bourdain Built Outside Shuttered NYC Restaurant

Fans of Anthony Bourdain gave the deceased celebrity chef a special tribute on Saturday as a memorial was created outside the restaurants where he first got his start.

Les Halles, which had two locations in New York City, was a French brasserie where Bourdain worked for eight years as an executive chef in the 1990s. In 2000, he penned an essay to The New Yorker discussing the darker and less-known sides of the restaurant industry, which earned him enough fame to become a published author and begin his television career.

Oh man…outside the former Les Halles today. pic.twitter.com/kstSL6o7UV — Dan Ackerman (@danackerman) June 8, 2018

Both restaurant locations have since been shut down, one in 2016 and the other in 2017, but their building have yet to be torn down. Numerous fans flocked to both locations, attaching flowers, photos hand-written cards to the front in memory of the Parts Unknown host.

Walking thru the city, passing Brasserie Les Halles, Anthony Bourdain’s old restaurant. A nice memorial left by fans. pic.twitter.com/31lmcW0W3Z — #PlugPlayExperience (@MixedByMooch) June 8, 2018

“Tony, Thank you for what you gave to this world. A deeper understanding of culture and food. You have changed our lives forever,” one of the cards read.

“Thank you for bringing a respectful view to the people of Palestine, Libya, Iran and more,” read another. “You brought people together. Ariane and Asia (Bourdain’s daughter and girlfriend), you have all of our love.”

“Rest in Peace, Mr. Bourdain,” a note read just below a photo of Bourdain. “You are loved and will be sadly missed.”

Stopped by Les Halles in NY, where people are paying their respects to Anthony Bourdain. pic.twitter.com/KC7FuClHgE — DJ Judd (@juddzeez) June 8, 2018

Bourdain was found dead in a hotel room in France on Friday morning in investigators initially determined as a death by suicide. He was found by fellow chef and close friend Eric Ripert, and his death was reported by his former employer in CNN.

Since his passing numerous co-workers, loved ones and famous friends have shared their condolences online.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” Bourdain’s girlfriend of two years Asia Argento wrote on Instagram. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

“Anthony was my best friend,” Ripert tweeted on Friday afternoon. “An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected w so many. I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart. My love & prayers are also w his family, friends and loved ones.”

“‘Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.’ This is how I’ll remember Tony,” former President Barack Obama wrote. “He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him.”

“Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain,” fellow famous chef Gordon Ramsay wrote. “He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).