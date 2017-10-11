Anthony Bourdain Speaks out About Harvey Weinstein in a Series of Tweets

Anthony Bourdain is speaking out about Harvey Weinstein after the Hollywood executive was accused of sexual misconduct with a slew of women.

The host of CNN’s Parts Unknown is dating Italian filmmaker, Asia Argento, who was one of the first women that came forward to make the claim that Weinstein raped her during a tell-all interview published by the New Yorker.

“I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world,” Bourdain wrote in a note to Argento.

Bourdain also took to Twitter to blast Weinstein and those who stood by him all this time, knowing that he was guilty of such behavior.

The renowned chef started by calling all of the Hollywood elites that remained silent on Weinstein’s sexual harassment allegations “nauseating, chicken-hearted enablers.”

Watching the media tiptoe around its decades long silence on #Weinstein makes me miss David Carr even more ferociously — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 8, 2017

Bourdain also attacked Matt Damon, who supposedly vouched for a man named Fabrizio Lombardo, who has been accused of being the one responsible for taking care of Weinstein’s needs with women.

Looking forward to “THE BOURNE APOLOGY” in which Jason fights off attempts to expose a pimp — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017

In one of his most direct attacks on Weinstein, Bourdain wants the public to acknowledge that Weinstein is a “rapist.”

Can we use the word “rapist” now? #Weinstein — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017

Bourdain is one of many celebrities that have been outspoken about Weinstein’s alleged behavior. A number of celebrities have come forward with stories of their own and experiences with Weinstein, claiming he made unwanted physical advances. Hollywood stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have both revealed stories of the type. Learn more here.