Anthony Bourdain’s Girlfriend Asia Argento Posts and Deletes Bizarre Image Before His Death

Anthony Bourdain’s girlfriend Asia Argento posted a head-scratching image on social media mere hours before he died by suicide.

The Instagram Story, which has since been deleted, showed Argento wearing a shirt with the words “F— EVERYONE,” written on the front. A caption just below the image read, “You know who you are.”

Argento and Bourdain were dating for two years prior to the celebrity chef’s tragic passing. She released a statement on her Instagram shortly after the news broke.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” Argento wrote. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

After his body was found in a French hotel on Friday morning, Bourdain’s death was confirmed to be suicide-related, according to his employer CNN.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the news outlet stated in a press release. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain and Argento were last photographed together in a black and white image she posted to her Instagram account on May 27. The two were also seen in a video posted by Bourdain on Sunday in Hong Kong, where the film crew was wrapping up a day of filming with drinking and dancing.

TMZ reported that the two had actually been separated in the weeks prior to Bourdain’s death, though their was no official confirmation that they had broken up.

Bourdain’s body was found by his close friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert. He posted a message about Bourdain’s passing on Friday afternoon.

“Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected w so many,” Ripert wrote. “I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart/ My love & prayers are also w his family, friends and loved ones.”

CNN will broadcast a tribute to Bourdain titled Remembering Anthony Bourdain at 10 p.m. ET on Friday night.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).