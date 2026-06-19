Another ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fan-Favorite Is Pregnant

As Dancing With the Stars fans (and Polymarket bettors) continue to take bets on the incoming cast of celebs, one of last season’s stars has some big baby news.

After competing on Season 34, reality TV personality Jen Affleck is pregnant. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member is expecting baby No. 4 with her husband, Zac Affleck.

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‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast member Jen Affleck. (Credit: Disney/Pamela Littky)

The 27-year-old, who was partnered with Jan Ravnik on DWTS Season 34, shared the news via Instagram. She showed off her baby bump with the caption “Chapter Four” with a heart emoji.

Affleck finished 9th on her Dancing With the Stars season, which Robert Irwin and Witney Carson eventually won. Affleck’s SLOMW castmate Whitney Leavitt was also on the Season 34 cast, finishing 6th alongside pro Mark Ballas.

Affleck’s pregnancy comes a few days after another DWTS fan-favorite, former pro Lindsay Arnold, welcomed her third child.

Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Odds

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With Dancing With the Stars Season 34 wrapping up way back in November, it’s finally time for Season 35.

ABC viewers (and market speculators) are already placing bets on the Season 35 winner. Despite there being a few reported castings, Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins are the only two that Polymarket currently lists as options to win.

It’s unclear whren Polymarket will update these options.

And in the meantime, you can also place Polymarket wagers on who will be cast on DWTS Season 35, with names like Rob Rausch, Miranda McWhorter and Ashtin Earle already rumored.

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