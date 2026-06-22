Another ABC Reality TV Favorite Is Pregnant

Katie Morton is expecting her first child.

The former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star announced the happy news on Thursday. It will be the first child for Morton and her husband, Nick Garside.

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Morton shared the news in a post on Instagram featuring a series of maternity photos.

“we’re having a baby!! 🤍” Morton captioned the post. In the images, the reality TV star wore a flowing white dress as she hugged Garside and held a sonogram.

The pregnancy announcement comes just months after the couple tied the knot. Back in March, the two wed during an intimate courthouse ceremony in London.

She shared the happy news on Instagram and wrote, “Signed, sealed, delivered [heart emoji.”

“So excited to celebrate our love abroad with close family [and] friends next spring!” Morton added, hinting at a possible future wedding.

Morton spoke with PEOPLE after she announced the happy news. She noted the wedding was “everything we wanted.”

Reality TV Personality Katie Morton attends the VIP launch party of Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher at Belles Beach House on June 10, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

“The sun (finally) came out, we got married in the morning, had a gorgeous celebratory lunch, and enjoyed an afternoon walk with our dog in Hampstead Heath. It was perfect,” Morton continued.

Morton revealed that another wedding will take place at a later date, “We needed to get officially married in London before our wedding abroad anyway and this made perfect sense for us. We can’t wait to celebrate with our family and friends next year!” she teased.

Prior to the wedding, the two announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2025.

Morton shared a carousel of images from the special day, from Garside getting down on one knee to the stunning scenery.

She later added a follow up Instagram post detailing how she felt in the moment.

“I was worried once I had an idea that it was happening that I wouldn’t be able to be ‘surprised’… that I wouldn’t know how to respond,” she wrote. “And ooooh boy was I wrong about that. Nick, your words made my heart grow 3 sizes bigger and if only I could have the zoomies on a mountain without becoming a docuseries, I would’ve 💗 I love you.”

Morton first gained national attention when she appeared on Season 23 of The Bachelor, which featured Colton Underwood. She later returned to the franchise for Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she became a fan favorite. She became engaged to castmate Chris Bukowski during the BIP season finale, but the the two ended their relationship a few months later.