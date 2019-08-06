‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Blake Horstmann Confronted After Off-Screen Womanizing

Blake Horstmann is having a hard time finding the “paradise” in Bachelor in Paradise as two of the women The Bachelorette alum hooked up with off-screen arrived on the Mexican beach to confront him about some seriously sketchy behavior.

In Monday’s Season 6 premiere of the ABC dating show, Caelynn Miller-Keyes was one of the first singles to arrive on the beach after the original crop of Bachelor Nation stars, accusing Blake of playing her, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams at the same time over the summer.

“Blake and I talked for a few months and it was really great, but he played me and that sucked,” Caelynn told host Chris Harrison. “It wasn’t fun. I really did struggle and he hurt me. So if he is here, I just want to clear it up and I’m hopeful that Blake will man up.”

With Blake totally freaked out to see Caelynn’s arrival, he chose to take Tayshia on his first date, much to Caelynn’s dismay.

“I thought he was a great guy and then we really had something,” she told bartender Wells Adams of their fateful meeting at the StageCoach Music Festival. “We talked about skipping Paradise and coming out with us, and then he ghosted me. Just like fully stopped communication and now I’m here. F—ing first date. And then we saw each other at a music festival. He ended up sweet talking me and we spent the night together. We wake up and I’m in his bed and he’s DMing Hannah G. I’m still in his bed, he’s talking about how hot Tayshia is. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Like no dude, that’s not okay. And then he was like, ‘I just want to let you know I hooked up with Kristina [Schulman] the night before.’”

Caelynn alleged that just two weeks earlier, Blake called her to ask her to lie about their relationship after the Paradise cast was announced.

“He treats girls like scum,” Caelynn said. “Tayshia, he was flirting with you all day at StageCoach and he hooked up with me that night. But he also hooked up with Kristina the night before.”

Fully completing the love triangle, Kristina arrived on the beach. Blake explained of his view of their relationship, “Me and Kristina were hanging out maybe like six or seven months ago. It started as a friendship and then it moved into something more. But whether it was the timing or whatnot, but we decided to stay friends and we have been. We’ve still honestly, we talk. We’re still there for each other for certain things. Honestly, we’ve been very open with each other. It ended very mutually.”

Kristina, however, clearly felt differently.

“I honestly thought he would have a little more respect from me, so knowing he spent the night with [Caelynn] kind of hurt my feelings,” Kristina said. “That’s a slap in the face to me. I will not let myself be f—ed over again, so today I’m going to make Blake my b—.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor