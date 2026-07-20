Another ABC Personality’s Marriage Is Officially Over

Courtney Robertson and her husband, Humberto Preciado, are ending their marriage after nearly six years together.

The former Bachelor winner confirmed the split in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on July 10. She said decided to file for divorce after discovering information that permanently damaged the trust in their relationship.

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“After learning information that irreparably damaged the trust in our marriage, I made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” Robertson said.

She described the separation as one of the most difficult periods of her life and said her attention remains on the couple’s three young children.

“This has been one of the hardest seasons of my life, and as I continue to process everything, my focus remains on my three beautiful children. They are, and always will be, my highest priority,” Robertson added.

She noted that although the outcome is not what she had hoped for, she thinks the decision is the best for her family.

“While this isn’t the future I envisioned for our family, I believe choosing peace and a healthy, stable environment for my children is the right path forward. I remain committed to co-parenting with kindness and respect,” Robertson told the outlet. “I kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this next chapter, especially for the sake of our children. I’m grateful for the love and support I’ve received and am taking things one day at a time.”

According to divorce documents obtained by TMZ, Robertson stated that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that there is no reasonable change of reconciliation.

The filing reportedly includes requests for both child support and spousal support. Robertson and Preciado share three children together.

In the court filing, Robertson is seeking joint legal decision-making authority over the children but is asking the court grant her final decision-making authority if the parents cannot agree. She is also requesting a parenting schedule that serves the kid’s best interests.

In addition to support payments, Robertson is asking the court to divide the couple’s marital assets. She also requested the Preciado contribute toward her attorney’s fees and other legal costs associated with the divorce.

Robertson rose to fame after winning Season 16 of The Bachelor, where she became engaged to Ben Flajnik.