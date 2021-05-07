Anne Heche Shades Ex-Girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres in TikTok Video

✖

Anne Heche is throwing some shade at ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres on TikTok. The All Rise actress, 51, joined in on the latest shapeshifting filter trend on TikTok, which compares your face with that of someone you look like and was immediately taken aback to see herself juxtaposed with a 1994 photo of DeGeneres on the red carpet.

"OMG, not her," Heche's video says after the initial revelation, captioning the whole post, "Disappointed but not surprised. #shapeshifting #joke." Heche was happier with her second comparison result of Charlize Theron, but thrilled when her third attempt simply brought up one of her own glamour shots from over the years. "There we go," the video says as Heche celebrates with a smile.

The Six Days, Seven Nights actress has been throwing a few jabs her ex's way lately, revealing in another TikTok late last month that the comedian didn't want her to "dress too sexy" ahead of their 2000 split. "Why do I look like a hippie?" she asked in the April 27 clip in which she rated her past red carpet looks. "It's because Ellen didn't want me to dress sexy. Ah, bye. No!"

The Dancing With the Stars alum opened up about their relationship in the September 2020 issue of Mr. Warburton magazine, calling their time together "a beautiful part" of her life and "one that I wear with honor." She continued of being in a public same-sex relationship, "I was a part of a revolution that created social change, and I could not have done that without falling in love with her."

On DWTS in October, Heche recalled being discriminated against at the premiere for her film Volcano when she brought DeGeneres as her date. "My movie premiere for Volcano, I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract," she shared while discussing her career. "At that moment, she took my hand and said, 'Do what they say,' and I said, 'No thanks.' I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after-party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman."