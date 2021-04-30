Anne Heche Shades Ex Ellen DeGeneres Over Fashion Demand by Talk Show Host

✖

Anne Heche is spilling the tea on TikTok. In a new video, the actress was rating some of her past red carpet looks, including her outfit for the 1998 Golden Globes. Heche was dating Ellen Degeneres at the time, and they wore color-coordinated outfits, Heche in a dress and duster and Degeneres in a silk suit. While the look was very on-trend for the '90s, Heche does not have good things to say about the outfit.

"Why do I look like a hippie?" Heche snarked. "It's because Ellen didn't want me to dress sexy." Heche went on to rate the outfit 0 out of 10, quipping "bye, no." Heche and Degeneres dated from 1997 until 2000 after meeting at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Heche opened up about her relationship with Degeneres in an interview with Mr. Warburton magazine for the September 2020 issue. "Our time was a beautiful part of my life and one that I wear with honor," she said of her former relationship with Degeneres. "I was a part of a revolution that created social change, and I could not have done that without falling in love with her." Heche also opened up about the discrimination they faced premiere of her film Volcano. "The difference between what would happen today and what happened then is that I would not have been ushered out of my own premiere and fired from a multi-million dollar picture deal with Fox for taking a girl as my date."

Heche also spoke about this incident when she was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in October. "My movie premiere for Volcano, I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract," she claimed in the segment. "At that moment, she took my hand and said, 'Do what they say' and I said, 'No thanks.' I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after-party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman."