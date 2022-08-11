Anne Heche Reportedly Needs 'Miracle' Due to 'Terrible Condition' Caused by Fiery Crash

Anne Heche is reportedly in a dire situation and friends are praying she survives after her car crash on Friday. Close friends are allegedly worried she will die from smoke inhalation, with one source telling The Daily Mail Thursday that Heche is in the "worst state you can imagine" and needs a "miracle." Heche crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles' Mar Vista neighborhood. She suffered severe burns as the car burst into flames and destroyed the home.

"She is in a terrible condition. The smoke inhalation is life-threatening," a friend of Heche's told the Mail. "It will be a miracle if she recovers from this and comes out of this coma." The friend said Heche needs "everyone's prayers" and she is "in the worst state you can imagine."

The Six Days Seven Nights star's representative has not provided an update on her condition since Monday. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," her rep said. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Late Wednesday, police sources told TMZ Heche is under investigation for a felony DUI. Officer Annie Hernandez, an LAPD spokesperson told The Los Angeles Times a blood test found narcotics in Heche's blood. However, the medication she took at the hospital could be narcotics, Hernandez said.

A second blood test will be administered at a later date to rule out hospital medications. The results from the second test could take between a month to three months and Heche wouldn't be arrested until after those results are released, LAPD Public Information Officer Jeff Lee told the Times. A law enforcement source told the times the initial blood test also showed cocaine in Heche's system after the crash.

Lynne Mishele was renting the Mar Vista home Heche crashed into. She and her pets were not hurt, but she lost everything in the home. Her neighbors have established a GoFundMe page to help her, and have already raised over $133,000. Jennifer Durand, the owner of the home, told PEOPLE she learned about the crash through Mishele.

"Lynne called me and asked me if I was sitting down, and then told me a car had crashed through the home and it was on fire," Durand recalled. "She could barely speak so it took a few minutes to really understand what was happening." Durand later added, "Nothing could have prepared me for what the house looked like."

"Ms. Mishele is devastated by what happened to her on Friday – not only because she and her pets almost lost their lives, but because all of her property, including items of profound sentimental value, were destroyed," Michele's lawyer told PEOPLE. "She asks for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."