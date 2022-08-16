Anne Heche Had Specific Actresses in Mind for Who to Play Her in a Biopic

Prior to her passing, Anne Heche revealed who she would want to portray her in a movie about her life. Entertainment Tonight reported that Heche recorded an episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast and shared the names of two stars who she could imagine playing her in a movie. The podcast episode was released days after she was declared dead following a fiery car crash that took place on Aug. 5. She was 53 years old at the time of her death.

Behind the Velvet Rope podcast released a clip from their interview with Heche, during which she opened up about the actors whom she would want to portray a younger version of herself in a biopic. She said, "Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell. I've already thought about it." Heche went on to explain why she would want the two stars to play her in a film, saying that "the two of them share a personality ability to face the world in a way that ... I feel like I have, and I would want portrayed."

Heche explained that she was especially a fan of Cyrus' Hannah Montana turn and her impressive vocals. "I've seen her Hannah Montana. To be able to do that, to be able to express that, to be able to be as bold as she's been -- going from Disney into, you know, 'Wrecking Ball,'" Heche said, "the way she moves, the way she sings, her voice, her compassion -- she f**king loves everyone. Her ability to get out on stage and sing a cappella! That would be the way that I would see a pure artist engaging with the world." As for Bell, she previously starred alongside her in the 2004 Lifetime film Gracie's Choice. According to Heche, Bell helped her get her second Emmy nomination, as they portrayed a mother-daughter duo in the movie.

"Kristen, again, felt like a reflection to me ... Her ability to tell story, do it through joy, do it with her personality, charm, gorgeous timing, and humor -- I see myself a lot in her," Heche explained. "I don't think it's any mistake that I played her mom, and now I want her to play me." Heche's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast interview was released days after she passed away. On Aug. 5, Heche crashed her car first into the garage of an apartment complex and then into a house, which caught on fire. After being in critical condition and falling into a coma, it was later determined that the actor was brain dead. She was kept on life support for a little while longer in order for her organs to be donated.

"We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," Heche's family said in a statement to CNN. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."