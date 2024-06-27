The latest celebrity engagement news comes from Coronation Street. British actor Jack P. Shepherd proposed to influencer Hanna Treweek last week, and they shared the good news on Instagram. Fans, friends, family and colleagues sent their congratulations and well wishes on social media.

Shepherd is best known for playing David Platt on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street, and he got to share some good news with fans on Sunday. The actor co-authored an Instagram post with Treweek, which included two photos of them on vacation in Tanzania. They explained that the actual proposal came on June 5, 2024. Treweek wrote: "I said YES to forever!!!" With a string of relevant emojis.

According to a report by The Sun, Shepherd and Treweek spent much of June vacationing in Africa, which is when this proposal took place. They were in Tanzania for about two weeks including the safari trip where Shepherd proposed. After that, they flew to Zanzibar to finish out the trip at a luxurious beach resort.

Shepherd and Treweek met when she worked in the press office for Coronation Street. They have reportedly been together for about six years now, and are going strong even though they don't work together anymore. Treweek worked her way up to the writing staff for the soap opera before other opportunities pulled her away. These days, she is a fashion influencer with a personal blog and ties to some major brands and retailers in Europe.

Shepherd, meanwhile, is still on Coronation Street where he has been since the year 2000. He joined the show as a child star and has now held the same role for 20 years. These days, David was a major driver of drama for several years, filling the rebellious teen archetype nicely. This continued into his adulthood to some extent, but in the last four years or so David has fallen back into more of a comic relief role. While the show has made some cuts to trim down its massive cast, Shepherd and David remain on the air.

In real life, Shepherd was in a long-term relationship with Lauren Shippey from 2002 to 2017. They have two children together – a 15-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son. Shepherd also fathered a son with another woman in 2011, during a one-night stand. He pays child support but is not in contact with that son. The actor is 36 years old.

There's no telling when Shepherd and Treweek will tie the knot officially, but fans are clearly eager for a big celebrity wedding. In the U.S., a limited number of recent episodes of Coronation Street are available to stream on Hulu. For more, fans need to log into the ITVX streaming service from an IP address in the U.K.