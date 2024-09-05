'Animal Kingdom' Star Shawn Hatosy Joins 'Chicago P.D.'

Shawn Hatosy is joining Chicago P.D. TV Insider reports that the Animal Kingdom star has landed a recurring role in the upcoming 12th season of the NBC drama. Starting with the season premiere, he'll play Deputy Chief Charlie Reid, and he will be bringing a "new dynamic for the unit," according to executive producer Gwen Sigan. "I think he sees a lot of himself in Voight and identifies quite a bit with Voight and Voight's philosophy as a police officer, and they have a really interesting relationship that will evolve as the season goes on," Sigan shared.

Hatosy is the latest new addition to Chicago P.D. The series previously cast New Amsterdam's Toya Turner as patrol officer Kiana Cook. Both castings come on the heels of Tracy Spiridakos' exit as Detective Hailey Upton after eight seasons. As of now, her official replacement has yet to be revealed, and it's unknown just what both characters will bring to the Intelligence Unit, but it's likely they will have some interaction, both with each other and the unit. Especially with the deputy chief seeing himself in Voight, that will have some interesting storylines.

(Photo: TNT)

Fans will recognize Hatosy as Andrew "Pope" Cody in TNT's Animal Kingdom, starring in all six seasons from 2016 to 2022. He also starred in the network's procedural Southland for all five seasons from 2009 to 2013. Other credits include Law & Order, SEAL Team, Flaked, Fear the Walking Dead, Bosch, Reckless, Body of Proof, Law & Order: SVU, Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0, and many more.

As for Chicago P.D., not too much has been revealed about the upcoming season. The series will be a bit weird without Spiridakos, and fans were still trying to recover from Jesse Lee Soffer's exit at the beginning of Season 10 when her departure was initially announced. Luckily, with Season 12 premiering on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC's 2024 fall schedule, fans won't have to wait long to see what happens. They will also soon find out what Deputy Chief Charlie Reid is all about and how will bring that new dynamic to Intelligence, who will likely be struggling with an open seat in the unit. In the meantime, all 11 seasons are streaming on Peacock.