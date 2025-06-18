Anne Burrell Fans Were Missing Food Network Chef From ‘Worst Cooks’ Before Her Untimely Death

Just months before her sudden death Tuesday at the age of 55, Food Network star Anne Burrell was notably absent from Worst Cooks in America.

Despite being a staple of the culinary competition since its 2010 debut, Burrell did not return to host the show’s most recent season, Season 28: Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains, which aired for seven episodes throughout January and February 2025.

As chefs Jeff Mauro and Antonia Lofaso stepped in to fill Burrell’s vacancy, fans were left missing the Food Network icon. Although an explanation for Burrell’s absence was never given, the chef did acknowledge fan concerns on social media as the comments section on a January Instagram post filled with questions regarding her status on the show.

When one fan asked, “Why aren’t you in Worst Cooks? It’s not the same,” Burrell responded by telling them, “Honestly I don’t know.” When another fan wrote, “Hi Anne, r u still with Food Network?? U r missed very much,” she responded, I miss you guys!!!” A third person commented, “Chef-how come you are not doing Worst Cooks this season. That is your show,” to which she replied, “Uuuuughhh…I know. And I don’t know.”

The host also expressed a longing to return to the series in the future, replying to one fan who requested that she “come back next season” by writing, “I will SO try” to be back for Season 29.

Burrell had been a cornerstone of the hit Food Network show, first taking up hosting duties upon its premiere in 2010. She went on to host a total of 27 seasons of Worst Cooks in America, and most recently appeared on Season 27: Spoiled Rotten, which aired throughout 2024.

Her family shared the heartbreaking news Tuesday that Burrell passed away, sharing in a statement with PEOPLE, “Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

At this time, Burrell’s cause of death is not known. The chef was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at her home in Brooklyn Tuesday morning and pronounced dead at the scene, the New York City Police Department said. A cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Burrell had been a familiar face across Food Network. Outside of Worst Cooks in America, she also appeared as a sous chef on Iron Chef America, hosted Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, and appeared on other series such as Chef Wanted, Chopped, Food Network Star, and House of Knives.

Paying tribute to Burrell Tuesday, Food Network said it is “deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”