Anna Paquin Raises Health Questions After Walking Red Carpet With Cane

After Anna Paquin and husband Stephen Moyer attended a screening for their upcoming movie A Bit of Light, the True Bloods alum raised some eyebrows after walking the red carpet with a cane. According to People, Paquin has been dealing with an undisclosed illness that left her with mobility issues. She told the outlet it "hasn't been easy" in regards to needing to walk with a cane and also experiencing speech difficulties. However, a source clarified that she will "hopefully" make a full recovery.

Paquin hasn't been acting as much as of late but did appear in the 2023 biographical drama True Spirit. While details surrounding her condition are mostly unknown, that could be the reason for why she hasn't been doing as many projects as she used to. Considering she stars in the drama A Bit of Light, directed by Moyer, it was a good excuse to get on the red carpet. Despite the issues she's been having, she looks like she's dealing with it like a champ. Hopefully she makes a full recovery soon, though.

As of now, Paquin doesn't have any other projects in the works, at least according to her IMDb. It's possible she something on the books but it hasn't been revealed yet, however, it wouldn't be surprising if she continued to take things slow as she is dealing with her health condition. Especially since it's unknown if it could get better or worse. However, from the sounds of the source, the actress is expected to recover at some point.

Meanwhile, Anna Paquin has been acting for a very long time. After making her acting debut in the romantic drama film The Piano in 1993, she became the second-youngest winner in Oscar history after snagging the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at age 11. She went on to appear in Fly Away Home, A Walk on the Moon, Jane Eyre, the X-Men franchise, and more She also starred in the hit HBO vampire drama True Blood, which ran for seven seasons from 2008 to 2014, where she met her husband Stephen Moyer.

Since she has been acting for a while, it is hard knowing how tough of a time she's been having and knowing that's likely the reason for why she hasn't been acting as much. However, it wouldn't be surprising if she's been enjoying her small breaks from time to time, especially as she spends more time with her family. Fingers crossed, Paquin recovers soon, but she still seems to be doing pretty well, which is good news.